Man held for assaulting two ticket checkers

A 20-year-old man was Thursday arrested for allegedly assaulting two ticket (TCs) at in the district, following an argument over producing a ticket, police said.

The accused was identified as Kisan Parmar, a resident of Kopar, they said.

"Two TCs- Bhanu and Janardan Valvi- were checking the tickets of passengers at on Thursday. The accused, whom they spotted on the platform, was also asked to show his ticket," Satish Pawar, of (GRP), Dombivli, said.

"However, Parmar refused to show his ticket to them and tried to escape from the spot. However, the TCs managed to catch hold of him. Parmar then started abusing the TCs and assaulted them," the said.

Some policemen, who were present there, rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused, who was later arrested.

He was booked under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty).

