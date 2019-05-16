Sweet shop managing director held for cheating job aspirants

The of a leading sweet shop here was arrested Thursday for allegedly cheating job aspirants in his shop of Rs 30 lakh, police said.

TSR Balachandran had advertised seeking to fill managers and accountants posts in his shop and a large number of youth and retired persons applied, the police said.

He allegedly collected between Rs 30,000 and Rs one lakh from nearly 160 aspirants and did not offer them the jobs, they said.

When the victims approached him, Balachandran allegedly threatened them of dire consequences, they added.

Based on complaints, he was arrested, the police said.

