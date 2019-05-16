JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Dubai Crown Prince, his two brothers marry on same day

Huge quantity of 'explosive materials' recovered in Guwahati
Business Standard

Sweet shop managing director held for cheating job aspirants

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

The managing director of a leading sweet shop here was arrested Thursday for allegedly cheating job aspirants in his shop of Rs 30 lakh, police said.

TSR Balachandran had advertised seeking to fill managers and accountants posts in his shop and a large number of youth and retired persons applied, the police said.

He allegedly collected between Rs 30,000 and Rs one lakh from nearly 160 aspirants and did not offer them the jobs, they said.

When the victims approached him, Balachandran allegedly threatened them of dire consequences, they added.

Based on complaints, he was arrested, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 17:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements