Man held for flashing at woman inside metro station in Gurgaon

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly flashing his privates at a woman while watching pornographic content on his mobile phone inside a metro station in Gurgaon, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh, a resident of Sector-57 in and a native of district in

"He was arrested from was working as an office boy in an organisation in for the past six months and earlier used to work as a driver," Deputy Commissioner of said.

The woman had alleged that around 9.30 pm Friday, when she was walking out of Huda City Centre Metro station, a man had flashed his privates at her, police said.

"I was climbing down escalators just outside the store when I felt something was wrong at my back. When I turned, a guy was shagging just behind me and I realised that he masturbated on me," she claimed from an unverified handle.

The woman said that she slapped the man and shouted for help but nobody came forward as the man fled from there. She alleged that the police outpost nearby was closed, while policemen at some distance were busy with auto-rickshaw drivers.

