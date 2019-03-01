Man held for possession of 2 kg poppy

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A man was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday and 2 kg of poppy was seized from him, officials said.

Based on a specific input, a police team nabbed one Rattan Pal Singh in Choki Handan village of Nowshera tehsil, they said.

During a search, officials recovered nearly 2 kg of poppy from him, they said.

A case was registered and investigation is on, officials said.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 17:30 IST

