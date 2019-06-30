Man held for trying to traffic drug hidden inside bangles

The police have seized a huge quantity of drugs hidden inside bangles meant to be exported to Hong Kong, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police Narcotics section said Sunday.

One person was arrested from the city's port area in this regard after the police recovered 60 bangles with Methaqualone drug concealed inside them.

"The Methaqualone is a derivative of Cocaine and each gram costs Rs 8000 approximately. The seized amount of drug has a market value of Rs 50 lakh," the officer said.

After questioning the arrested person, identified as Abdul Rajjak, the police also unearthed a bangle manufacturing unit in the city's Narkeldanga area.

"We had information that some persons are exporting high value narcotic drugs concealing it in bangles to Hong Kong. He (Rajjak) confessed that he alongwith his associates used to send consignment of drugs to Hong Kong through courier. We are looking for his associates," he said.

A case has been recorded under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NCPS) Act against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)