DU admissions: Almost 10 per cent rise in registrations under PwD category

There has been an increase of almost 10 per cent in the number of registrations under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category at the Delhi University, officials said Sunday.

A total of 1,665 people have registered under this category on the varsity's admission portal this year, including an acid attack victim and leprosy-cured persons.

Twenty-one conditions are included under the PwD category.

"There has been an increase in the number of applications we have been receiving every year. This year, there has been an increase of almost 10 per cent from last year. This increase shows that the varsity is welcoming persons with disabilities," said Bipin Tiwary of Equal Opportunity Cell of the DU.

The university received an application from an acid attack victim, two from those who have been cured of leprosy and five from those affected with dwarfism.

The maximum applications were received under the category of locomotor disability at 480, followed by 366 from visually challenged aspirants and 226 from those with low vision.

According to the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, not less than five per cent seats are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

PwD applicants shall be given a relaxation in the course-specific eligibility in the qualifying examination and in the admission entrance test to the extent of five per cent, till seats are filled, according to the eligibility criterion of the university.

