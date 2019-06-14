Man held on sedition charge for FB post over outages in C'garh

A 53-year-old man was arrested on the charges of for allegedly spreading rumours over power cuts on a platform in district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The accused, identified as Mangelal Agarwal, was arrested Thursday evening under IPC sections 124 A (sedition) and 505 (1) (2), following a complaint filed by State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL), a local police said.

On June 12, the power company had lodged a complaint with station in town that a video had gone viral on in which an unidentified man was deliberately spreading rumours and false information in a bid to tarnish the image of Bhupesh Baghel.

In the video allegedly posted by Mangelal, a native of Musra village under station area, on his account, he is heard saying, "The Bhupesh Baghel-led government and government had allegedly colluded with companies to increase its sales by doing frequent power cuts in the respective states."



"Inverter companies had allegedly given money to the to cut power supply for every 2 hours or after 10 to 15 minutes. As the frequency of power cuts will increase so will the sales of the inverter. This is true because in there was a meeting of inverter companies with the ..," he purportedly said in the video.

The CSPHCL in its complaint has said that an attempt was made to spread hatred against the and disrespect it through the video.

The mobile through which video was recorded has been seized, the said.

Agarwal will be produced in a local court Friday, he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP condemned the government and accused it of trying to suppress freedom of expression.

"While the had promised to repeal the law, the party itself is now misusing it to implicate and threaten common men. If spreading rumours is such a big offence, then so far several Congressmen should have been put behind bars. was elected to power through false campaign only," said Santosh Pandey, from Lok Sabha seat.

"The people of the state have been bearing the brunt of frequent power cuts. It is a failure of the Congress. When people are opposing it, then in frustration, the Congress government has taken such action," Pandey added.

of the state power companies, Shailendra Kumar Shukla, has appealed to the people not to believe in such false propaganda over power cuts.

"Personnel of the state's power generation, transmission and distribution companies have been engaged to ensure regular power supply to consumers. People should not believe in such false and rumors regarding the power cuts which can be due to natural phenomenon like storms or other local reasons," he said.

State Electricity Board was restructured into five companies - distribution, generation, holding, transmission and trading, in 2008. Shukla is of all five companies.

