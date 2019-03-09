Urban operative and ex-guard of top Naxal surrenders in C'garh

A woman Naxal with a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head Saturday surrendered to police in district of Chhattisgarh, an said.

Sarita alias was active as an "urban operative" of the Maoists in in neighbouring Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap told

"She has been part of the Maoists' Madhya Pradesh (MMC) Zone led by its member Dipak alias Milind Teltumbde. She worked as a of Teltumde till 2018. She has been involved in at least eight Naxal operations against the police," Kashyap said.

"She was later made a member of the coordination committee of the Naxal and sent to to work as an urban operative," the SP added.

He said Mandavi had told police that she was laying down arms as she was disappointed with the Naxal movement and exploitation of tribal cadre by senior Andhra Pradesh-based functionaries of the proscribed outfit.

Mandavi has been given Rs 10000 as "encouragement money" and will be assisted as per Chhattisgarh's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, the said.

