Man held with 18 kg poppy in J-K's Poonch

A man was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and 18 kg of poppy was seized from him, police said on Tuesday.

Jaswant Singh was trying to smuggle the poppy to Punjab when he was caught on Monday night after his vehicle was intercepted as part of routine checking at Poshana on Moghal road, they said.

Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab was arrested and a case was registered against him, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)