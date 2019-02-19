JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

24-yr-old man arrested for duping women on matrimonial sites

Govt approves new national electronics policy eyeing 1 crore jobs
Business Standard

Man held with gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh at Delhi airport

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A man has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh in his baggage in violation of the rules, a senior official said Tuesday.

They identified the man as A H Khan and said he was intercepted by the CISF personnel late Monday night at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) when he arrived from Hong Kong and was supposed to travel to Mumbai.

Two gold bars, each weighing 1 kg, were recovered from his hand bag and the man was handed over to Customs officials as he could not produce required valid documents for carrying them, they said.

The estimated value of the gold bars is about Rs 60 lakh, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements