Man held with gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh at Delhi airport

A man has been apprehended at the airport for allegedly carrying gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh in his baggage in violation of the rules, a said Tuesday.

They identified the man as A H Khan and said he was intercepted by the CISF personnel late Monday night at the (IGIA) when he arrived from Hong Kong and was supposed to travel to

Two gold bars, each weighing 1 kg, were recovered from his hand bag and the man was handed over to Customs officials as he could not produce required valid documents for carrying them, they said.

The estimated value of the gold bars is about Rs 60 lakh, they added.

