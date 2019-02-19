JUST IN
22 students held in Dehradun for protesting against Kashmiri pupils

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Twenty-two students were taken into custody for protesting outside a college here, demanding expulsion of Kashmiri students, a senior police official said Tuesday.

They were arrested outside the Uttaranchal College of Science and Technology on Sahastradhara Road on Monday after they shouted slogans demanding expulsion of Kashmiri students, Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said.

However, they were later let off on bail, she said.

Protests broke out against Kashmiri students in the city after one of them studying in Sridev Suman Subharti University sent a WhatsApp message to his friends exulting over the terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama.

The student has been arrested but there have been sporadic protests against Kashmiri students breeding a sense of insecurity among them.

However, Kukreti said there has not been a single incident on Tuesday with no complaints or distress calls received from anywhere.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 21:05 IST

