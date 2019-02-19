Woman and two daughters charred to death

A woman and her two baby daughters were charred to death in a in their house in district Tuesday, police said.

Jhilima Pradhan (26) and her daughters (3) and Rupali (9 months) were burnt alive in the incident that took place at Magarguda village shortly after the woman's labourer husband had left for work, (SDPO), G Udayagiri, J K Behera said.

Hearing the cries of the children, neighbours rushed to the scene but it was too late. The house was also partially damaged in the fire, the SDPO said.

Investigation is in progress to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident though some villagers claimed that the woman poured kerosene on herself and the children and set as she was upset due to prolonged dispute in the family, the SDPO added.

