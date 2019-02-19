Guj vote-on-account: CM hails it, Cong calls it 'hopeless'

The government and the Tuesday sparred on the vote-on-account presented in the state Assembly today with calling it "progressive and sensitive" and the opposition party slamming it as "hopeless".

The vote-on-account was presented for the next four months by Deputy

"This vote-on-account has been prepared and presented keeping in mind the well-being of all sections of society, be it backward communities, tribals, Dalits, youth, women and minorities. This is a progressive and sensitive budget which takes care of even the last man in the last line," said.

Listing schemes, he said, "This vote-on-account reflects our sensitiveness, transparency, progressiveness and decisive approach. There is something for everyone in this," the CM claimed.

MLA and of opposition Shailesh Parmar, meanwhile, said, "It is a hopeless budget. Farmers were expecting a farm loan waiver but it was not announced. Youth were expecting new job announcements but there was nothing on it."



"There are eight major boards and corporations which look after the welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs. The BJP government has allotted just Rs 150 crore to these bodies. It was Rs 100 crore earlier. An increase of Rs 50 crore is not enough. The allocation for the Narmada project is also not sufficient," Parmar added.

