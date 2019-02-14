Man held with pistol at Delhi Metro station

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 23-year-old man was Thursday apprehended at a Delhi Metro station for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in his bag, officials said.

Rahul K, 23, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was caught at the New Anand Vihar metro station on the pink line at about 4.15 pm after the X-ray baggage scanner detected the weapon in his bag, they said.

He was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) personnel for further investigation, officials said.

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by law.

