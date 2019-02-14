Man held with pistol at Delhi Metro station

A 23-year-old man was Thursday apprehended at a Metro station for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in his bag, officials said.

Rahul K, 23, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was caught at the New Anand Vihar metro station on the pink line at about 4.15 pm after the baggage scanner detected the weapon in his bag, they said.

He was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) personnel for further investigation, officials said.

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Metro is banned by law.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)