Inquiry into properties of Cong MLA Nagra, Akali MLA N K Sharma

The Assembly will hold an inquiry into the properties of MLA Kuljeet and Akali N K after both agreed for a probe after sparring with each other on Thursday.

On the third day of the Assembly Budget session here, and sparred when the discussion was taking place during the non-official resolution moved by on the issue of "growing superstitions and beliefs" in the state.

Participating in the discussion, Nagra, an MLA from Fatehgarh Sahib, said people flocked to 'Pandits', and took potshots at for wearing a religious thread on his wrist, triggering angry reaction from the who accused him of launching a personal attack.

"I can see the thread in the hands of Sharma," said while pointing towards Sharma, a legislator from Zirakpur.

The Akali MLA strongly objected to Nagra's remark, accusing him of insulting in the House.

"Whether a Pandit does not have the right to sit here He is insulting me..., Sharma said while making some remark on Nagra's wife.

Insisting that he did not say anything wrong, Nagra took exception to remarks made against his wife by Sharma.

"He is my friend. He can speak against me but he never met my wife and even knew her and what he said was an insult," said Nagra.

The Fathegarh Sahib MLA accused Sharma of "looting" along with former and urged the to order a probe into the properties owned by his family and Sharma's family in the last 12 years.

"He set up such a big empire," alleged Nagra and demanded probe into his assets as well as of Sharma.

Sharma gave his consent for the probe.

said a should inquire into it.

The informed the House that inquiry will be conducted.

