Man, his six-year-old son killed in road mishap

A man and his six-year-old son died after the scooter they were riding on was hit by a truck on the Ghatkopar- link road Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Pant Nagar area of suburban Ghatkopar at around 4 pm when one (30) was returning home on a scooter after picking his son (6) from school, a said.

A speeding truck rammed into two-wheeler, causing both of them to fall on the road and suffer serious injuries, he said.

They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared the father-son duo dead, the said.

The police arrested the truck driver, (46), and booked him under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence), he said.

