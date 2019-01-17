LDF to take out Kerala march ahead of LS polls

The ruling Left (LDF) and the opposition Congress-led United Thursday held their leadership meetings ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due early this year.

The LDF, which had added four more parties, including the (B) led by R Balakrishna Pillai, to its fold last year, decided to organise a " March" covering all the 140 assembly constituencies in the state.

The UDF meet witnessed demands for more seats by the alliance partners, including (M) and Kerala (Jacob).

Of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, 12 were won by the UDF and the remaining 8 by the LDF in the 2014 polls.

LDF convenor Vijayaraghavan said the front would organise two marches -- one each from the northern and southern parts.

"CPI(M) will lead the march from Thiruvananthapuram and will head the march from north. Both the rallies will culminate at Thrissur on March 2," he told reporters.

Vijayaraghavan said the aim of the marches was to bring down the

Communist veteran V S Achuthanandan was not present in the LDF meet and sources close to the party said he was unhappy with the inclusion of into the Front.

Achuthanandan was instrumental in pursuing the corruption case against Pillai leading to his conviction.

In the UDF, KC(M), in addition to its Kottayam seat, has now staked claim for the Idukki constituency too, which was also sought by the KC (Jacob) group. Kottayam seat is now vacant after the sitting member was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

"This was the first meeting before the elections. It's not time to decide about asking for more seats," Indian Union (IUML) and MP P K told media after the meet.

The UDF meet has also decided not to consider the letter of Poonjar MLA and former P C George expressing his desire to join the front.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)