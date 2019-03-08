Man 'jumps' in front of Delhi Metro train

A man allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at a metro station in north-west on Friday, after which services on the line were delayed briefly, officials said.

The incident took place at of the busy Yellow Line that connects Samyapur Badli to in Gurgaon.

"A male passenger allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at that was going towards at around 1 PM. The passenger was sent to a nearby hospital," a said.

As a result, there was a minor delay in services on the section, he said adding were later restored.

The Police is also looking into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)