Minorities feeling threatened under ruling dispensation: Farooq

Abdullah Friday said the ruling was creating rifts between various religions and the minorities were feeling "threatened".

He was speaking at a function organised here to welcome former IPS into the party fold.

"Unfortunately, in this election, the party that is ruling is creating a rift between various religions that is a tragedy for the country. Muslims feel threatened, minorities feel threatened...that is unfortunate," Abdullah told reporters.

He said should make it clear that the country does not belong to only "one party or a particular sect of people".

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to refer the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation, the said he would not go against the court's decision.

"It is fine that both the parties agreed for mediation under the And we too accept the decision," he said.

The on Friday referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation by a panel headed by former apex court F M I Kallifulla and gave it eight weeks to complete the process.

On the crackdown on separatists and and Kashmir, the former of said "repressive measures" and jailing people won't solve any issue.

