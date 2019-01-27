Two dead in student protests in DR Congo: police

A student and a were killed on Sunday in southeastern Democratic Republic of after a protest over water and at a university turned violent, police said.

Lubumbashi university, whose student body numbers nearly 10,000, and the surrounding neighbourhood have been without power or water for three days after cables and pipes were damaged in torrential rain.

Clashes broke out after police used tear gas and warning shots to try to disperse crowds of students returning from the governor's residence in Upper Katanga.

"I just lost a hit by an anti-riot vehicle," said Paulin Kyungu, of the police in Upper Katanga.

"I also learn that a student died from gunshot wounds," he added.

University said another three students were injured, adding that the "situation is calm again."



The violence came after new was sworn in on Thursday, marking DR Congo's first peaceful handover of power after chaotic and bitterly disputed elections.

