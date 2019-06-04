Man killed by neighbours for opposing to objectionable remarks against minor daughter

-
A man was killed allegedly by his neighbours after he opposed to their objectionable remarks against his three-year-old daughter in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area on Tuesday, police said.
A scuffle broke out between Rakesh and Krishna following a heated argument over the objectionable remarks against the former's daughter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.
Other people in the neighbourhood intervened in the matter and separated the two , he said.
After half-an-hour, Rakesh, along with his wife Pooja and brother Mukesh, reached outside Krishna's house, the DSP said.
Pooja told police that Krishna and his brother Ranjeet attacked her husband with a sharp object, he said.
Rakesh's family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, Biswal said.
A case was registered in the matter and Ranjeet and Krishna were arrested, police he added.
