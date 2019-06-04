Outcry in Senegal after BBC probe into gas contract

Opposition politicians and groups in on Tuesday accused the government of secrecy after the reported that a brother of the had benefited from lucrative dealings in the

The report on Sunday, which the brother has denied, delved into contracts deriving from the discovery of major and gas reserves off the coast of the poor West African state.

It said that in 2012, confirmed a decision taken by his predecessor Abdoulaye Wade, to award exploitation rights for two fields to the Timis Corporation, controlled by an Australian-Romanian businessman,

The BBC, in a report broadcast on its Panorama and Eye programmes, said that two years later secretly paid a "bonus" of USD 250,000 (222,000 euros) to Agritrans, a company controlled by Sall's younger brother,

was also employed by the Timis group after his brother became president, receiving a salary of USD 25,000 per month, the said.

He stepped down in October 2016 after being accused of a conflict of interest by the opposition. He was appointed of a state-run savings deposit bank, the CDC, in 2017.

on Monday denied the report, saying he would file suit against the BBC in and for "libel."



" never received USD 250,000 from Timis. The BBC's allegations are completely false," he said.

" obtained authorisation (to exploit the two fields) on January 17, 2012, when was not

People are criticising me for being the president's brother," he complained.

A group, Y'en a Marre ("Had Enough") said the BBC investigation "has once more revealed the opacity and lack of transparency surrounding negotiations and deals in these affairs."



It called on Aliou Sall to resign "and place himself at the disposal of justice."The BBC also said the British giant paid million in 2017 in buy its exploitation rights, together with promises to pay up to USD 10 billion in rights over the next 40 years.

"This is an utter scandal," opposition lawmaker told the daily VoxPop.

"We are going to fight to recover control over our natural resources, our gas, our "



denied any flaws in the deal.

Its for Africa, Emma Delaney, told the state daily that "reasonable and appropriate checks" had been carried out, and these specifically included verification of ethical and anti-corruption issues.

