Nepalese man held for molesting 4-year-old girl in Manesar: Police

Press Trust of India  |  Gurgaon 

A 20-year old Nepalese man was arrested for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl in Manesar here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday, when the accused, Vishnu, who stayed in the same neighbourhood as that of the victim, took the girl to his room and allegedly molested her.

"On the basis of a complaint from the victim's mother lodged at the Women's Police Station in Manesar, Vishnu was arrested from his hideout on Monday night," Gurgaon Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Subhash Bokan said.

"The accused has confessed to his crime and has been booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act," he added.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 23:15 IST

