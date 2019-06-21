Man killed in lightning strike in J-K's Rajouri

A 26-year-old man was killed and another person injured when lightning struck their hut in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Five goats also perished in the incident which took place in remote area late Thursday night during a thunderstorm, a said.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Razak Choudhary, he said.

The injured was shifted to hospital and his condition is stated to be "stable", the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)