JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

High iron levels may help lower cholesterol: Study
Business Standard

Man killed in lightning strike in J-K's Rajouri

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A 26-year-old man was killed and another person injured when lightning struck their hut in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Five goats also perished in the incident which took place in remote Bari Darhal area late Thursday night during a thunderstorm, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Razak Choudhary, he said.

The injured was shifted to hospital and his condition is stated to be "stable", the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU