Danny Boyle roots for Robert Pattinson as next James Bond

Filmmaker Danny believes British Robert is most suitable to play James Bond.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Oscar-winning filmmaker said he was impressed by the "Twilight" star's performance in Claire Denis' sci-fi-movie "High Life".

"It was so bizarre, because I was sitting there thinking: 'Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond'," the said.

said Pattinson's young age won't an issue in his casting as the fictional British spy, created by

"He must be in his 30s. How old was Connery? He's ready now."



was working on a script for Bond 25 when he and were suddenly taken off the project, citing creative differences with the producers.

"I was with John and they didn't really like what we were doing and so it's far better to part company. What we were doing was good. But it was obviously not what they wanted," he said.

is returning as the titular character for the upcoming movie to be directed by The release of the was recently pushed to April 8, 2020.

