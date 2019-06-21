Nagaland Governor participates in Yoga Day function

Governor P B Acharya Friday performed along with other participants in a function of the International Day here.

In message on the occasion, Acharya expressed hope that people's participation in the great movement initiated by the will continue to promote a healthy mind and body.

" embodies unity of mind and body and promotes harmony amongst the people and nature", he said.

It encourages more holistic approach towards good health and happiness, he said, adding Yoga provides physical and mental well being of the people.

"For sound health and mind, we need to incorporate Yoga as part of our daily life", Acharya said.

Clarifying the misconception that Yoga is a Hindu practice, he said "Yoga is not a religion; it is a way of living that aims towards a healthy mind in a healthy body.

