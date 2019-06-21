Nagaland Governor participates in Yoga Day function

-
ALSO READ
UGC directs Universities to organise Yoga demonstrations on International Day of Yoga
Make yoga integral part of life: PM Modi
PM urges people to make yoga an integral part of their lives
Modi posts animated 'trikonasana' video, advises to make it a habit
Yoga should not be misunderstood as a religious practice: Kerala CM
-
Nagaland Governor P B Acharya Friday performed yoga along with other participants in a function of the International Yoga Day here.
In message on the occasion, Acharya expressed hope that people's participation in the great movement initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to promote a healthy mind and body.
"Yoga embodies unity of mind and body and promotes harmony amongst the people and nature", he said.
It encourages more holistic approach towards good health and happiness, he said, adding Yoga provides physical and mental well being of the people.
"For sound health and mind, we need to incorporate Yoga as part of our daily life", Acharya said.
Clarifying the misconception that Yoga is a Hindu practice, he said "Yoga is not a religion; it is a way of living that aims towards a healthy mind in a healthy body.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU