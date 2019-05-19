Saudis say they don't want war, but will defend themselves

A top Saudi says the kingdom does not want war but will defend itself, amid a recent spike in tensions with archrival

Adel al-Jubeir, the minister of state for foreign affairs, spoke early Sunday, a week after four were targeted in an alleged act of sabotage off the coast of the and days after Iran-allied Yemeni rebels claimed a drone attack on a Saudi

has blamed the pipeline attack on Gulf officials say an investigation into the tanker incident is underway.

A-Jubeir told reporters: "We want peace and stability in the region, but we won't stand with our hands bound." Ministers from major were to meet in later Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)