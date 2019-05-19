France's Macron forced to curb his ambitions for Europe

French sees himself as Europe's savior and next week's European as a make-or-break moment for the beleaguered

But is no longer the fresh-faced force who marched into a surprising presidential victory to the rousing EU anthem two years ago. His pro- vision has collided with populists and national interests across the continent. And at home, his political vision has given rise to France's raucous yellow vest uprising over his government's pro-business policies.

wanted the May 23-26 European to be the key moment that he could push his ambitions for a stronger but instead, nationalists and populists who criticized the 28-nation bloc could achieve unprecedented success.

They argue that EU leaders have failed to manage migration into the continent and remain out of touch with ordinary workers' concerns.

"We have a crisis of the This is a matter of fact. Everywhere in Europe, when you look at the past five to six years, in our country but in a lot of countries, all the extremes, extreme-rights, are increasing," Macron said Thursday, making an unexpected appeal for European unity on the sidelines of a

"On currency, on digital, on climate action , we need more Europe," he said. "I want the EU to be more protective of our borders regarding migration, terrorism and so on, but I think if you fragment Europe, there is no chance you have a stronger "



In person, the 41-year-old Macron comes across as strikingly, sincerely European.

A political centrist, he's at ease quoting Greek playwrights, German thinkers or British economists. France's youngest grew up with the EU and has been using the shared European euro currency his whole adult life, and sees it as Europe's only chance to stay in the global economic game.

Macron has already visited 20 of the EU's 28 countries in his two years in office, and while he acknowledges the EU's problems, he wants to fix the bloc not disassemble it.

Macron won the 2017 over France's far-right, on a pledge to make Europe stronger to face global competition against the Unites States and Since then, he's had to make compromises with other EU leaders and clashed with some nations where populist parties govern, from to neighboring

Four months after his election, Macron outlined his vision for Europe in a sweeping speech at Paris' Sorbonne university, calling for a joint EU budget, shared military forces and harmonized taxes.

But with Brexit looming and nationalism rising, Macron has had to reconsider his ambitions. He called his political tactics with other EU leaders a "productive confrontation." "In Europe, what is expected from is to clearly say what it wants, its goals, its ambitions, and then be able to build a compromise with to move forward" with other European countries, Macron said last week.

Macron stressed that despite her initial reluctance, German agreed last year to create a eurozone budget they hope will boost investment and provide a safety mechanism for the 19 nations using the euro currency.

In March, Macron sought to draw support for a Europe of "freedom, protection and progress" with a written call to voters in 28 countries to reject nationalist parties that "offer nothing." And he proposed to define a roadmap for the EU by the end of this year in a discussion with all member nations and a panel of European citizens.

"There will be disagreement, but is it better to have a static Europe or a Europe that advances, sometimes at different paces, and that is open to all?" he asked.

and are the two heavyweights in Europe, and Macron can also count on cooperation from pro-European governments of Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, and others.

He has made a point, however, of not yet visiting or Poland, two nations led by populist leaders whom Macron accused last year of "lying" to their people about the EU.

has also been entangled in a serious diplomatic crisis with over migration into Europe. Italy's anti-migrant Interior has repeatedly criticized Macron and is backing his rival Le Pen's in the election this week that aims to fill the European parliament's 751 seats.

Macron has little chance to repeat Europe-wide what he did in France: rip up the political map by building a powerful centrist movement that weakened the traditional left and right.

The campaign for Macron's Republic on the Move party is being led by former European Affairs under a banner called "Renaissance." The party wants to associate with the pro-market ALDE alliance to create new centrist group at the

But across the continent, the centrists are not expected to come out remotely on top but rank third or even lower behind the parliament's traditional two biggest groups, the right-wing European People's Party and the left-wing Socialists and Democrats group.

