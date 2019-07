A 55-year-old man Saturday was run over by an autorickshaw while crossing a road in Akola, police said.

Ganesh Chawke was crossing Savra-Akot road at around 11:30am when the incident happened, an official said.

"Chawke died on the spot. Two others were injured in the collision. The driver has been booked," said Inspector Dnyanoba Phad of Akot police station.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)