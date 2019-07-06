Bud "inspid" from Telanganas perspective: KT Rama Rao

TRS party working president K T Rama Rao Saturday termed the union budget as "extremely disappointing and insipid" from Telanganas perspective.

In a series of tweets, Rama Rao, the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, gave a "thumbs-down" to the #UnionBudget2019.

He also said raising prices on petrol and diesel will lead to escalation of burden on daily consumables of all Indians.

"Extremely disappointing & insipid union budget from Telanganas perspective. Economic survey praises Telanganas initiatives but FM @nsitharaman Ji completely ignores a performing states requests for support," he tweeted.

KTR further said the Telangana government had also sought national status for the recently-inaugurated Kaleshwaram project or or Palamuru lift irrigation project.

"... No mention or even acknowledgement. Are Telanganas projects not in the interest of our nation FM @nsitharaman Ji??," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the TRS leader said "Niti Aayog lauds Mission Kakatiya (lake restoration & strengthening) & Mission Bhagiratha (Drinking water Grid) & recommends to Govt of India to allocate Rs 24,000 Cr to these two schemes of Telangana.

Strangely, Not even Rs 24 allocated by FM @nsitharaman Ji."



There is also no mention about AP bifurcation act promises, integrated steel plant at Bayyaram, rail coach factory at Warangal and Tribal University, according to him.

"...no support for Kakatiya Mega Textile park, not even a mention of ITIR for Hyderabad & zero support for pharmaceutical & life sciences sector where Hyderabad is a Hub."



"Why this indifference to a promising young state FM @nsitharaman Ji?," KTR asked in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)