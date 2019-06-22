Man's plan to jump off Navi Mumbai police building foiled

A man Saturday tried to commit suicide from the terrace of the three-storeyed police headquarter building but his attempt was foiled by a quick response team (ORT), an said.

Yogesh Tandane is a resident of district and is apparently mentally unstable, the added.

"He left home after a dispute some days ago. He climbed atop the police headquarters in Kalamboli crying out that there was no one for him and that he was good for nothing. When he refused to come down despite appeals, a QRT posse managed to get hold of him and bring him down to safety," he said.

A QRT commando suffered injuries in the rescue effort, he said, adding that Tandane has not been charged and is most likely to be send to a rehabilitation centre.

