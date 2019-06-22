JUST IN
Armed Reserve constable found dead with stab injuries

Press Trust of India  |  Sivaganga (TN) 

An armed reserve constable was found dead with stab injuries in his house at Manamadurai in the district Saturday, police said.

Prabhu, 32, was on a holiday, and his wife, who is a school teacher, found him dead when she reached home after work, the police said.

Investigations have begun to ascertain whether it was a case of suicide or murder, they said.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 21:55 IST

