Armed Reserve constable found dead with stab injuries

An armed reserve constable was found dead with stab injuries in his house at in the district Saturday, police said.

Prabhu, 32, was on a holiday, and his wife, who is a school teacher, found him dead when she reached home after work, the police said.

Investigations have begun to ascertain whether it was a case of suicide or murder, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)