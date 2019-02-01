Man seeking return of money from voters faces police case

A police case has been registered against a man in district of Telangana, who allegedly asked voters to return the money he had distributed while seeking votes for his wife in the recent Panchayat elections after she was defeated.

The district administration conducted an inquiry after a video surfaced showing the accused Prabhakar asking voters to return the money in Jajireddygudem village in the district. His wife contested for the office of ward member.

"We conducted inquiry into it (the incident)... prima facie, it was proved that he has given some money... Then we lodged a complaint with the police for corrupt practices in the electoral process. They (police) have registered FIR. The investigation is in progress," a told

The allegation against him is that he had distributed money on January 24 and sought its return subsequently, he said.

The Panchayat elections in the state held over three phases concluded Wednesday. The first and second phases were held January 21 and 25 respectively.

