Teacher eligibility tests to be conducted online: BSE

The Board of Secondary Education, will conduct the Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) online henceforth, Begum said here Friday.

"The OTET, which are held twice in a year, will henceforth be conducted online," Begum said adding that the test that was cancelled in January this year due to the question paper leak, will now be held in April this year after completion of the matriculation examination.

The is responsible to conduct the matriculation examinations for the Odia medium schools in the state every year along with the supplementary examinations.

Similarly, after the OTET was introduced in the year 2012 to identify the eligible teachers, the had been holding the test.

This year, on January 16, while over one lakh candidates were writing the first paper of the OTET examination in over 250 centres, the images of the second paper questions went viral on

Following this, the BSE was left with no option but to cancel the whole examination, putting the aspirants red-faced.

