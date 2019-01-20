Man stabbed to death by wife, paramour in UP

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his wife with the help of her paramour, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the man, identified as Sunil Kumar, was sleeping in his house at Shahpur town here, Circle said.

A case was registered against Kumar's wife and her paramour, and they both were arrested, he said.

Kumar was killed for allegedly opposing his wife's "relationship" with another man, the said.

Police have recovered a knife which was allegedly used to commit the crime, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)