Strong 6.7-strength earthquake jolts north-central Chile: USGS

A strong 6.7-magnitude hit north-central on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at a depth of 53 kilometers (32 miles) with an epicenter some 15 kilometers southwest of Coquimbo, USGS said.

is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

The 1960 Valdivia in was the strongest quake ever recorded at 9.5 on the magnitude scale, according to USGS.

Chile lies on what is known as the Ring of Fire -- an arc of fault lines that circles the and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

