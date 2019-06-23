Man who broke spinal cord during stunt for TikTok video dies

-
ALSO READ
TikTok asks users to showcase creativity on platform; refrain from videos violating community norms
80% youngsters want TikTok banned in India: Survey
The curious case of TikTok's rise in India
TikTok added nearly 9 cr Indian users in Q1: Report
SC refuses to stay Madras HC order on TikTok app
-
A 23-year-old man, who broke his spinal cord while performing a somersault for a video meant to be uploaded on TikTok mobile application recently, succumbed to his injuries Sunday, police said.
Kumar from Godekere in Tumakuru district was seriously injured while performing a stunt at a school ground on June 18, they said adding he died without responding to treatment at Victoria Hospital here.
A video clipping of Kumar doing the stunt was widely shared on the social media.
The Madras High Court had recently banned the mobile app on a petition which contended that pornographic contents were uploaded on it.
However, the ban was later revoked by the Court with a caveat thatif any "controversial" video violating this condition were found on the app, it would be considered a contempt of court.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU