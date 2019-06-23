Man who broke spinal cord during stunt for TikTok video dies

A 23-year-old man, who broke his spinal cord while performing a somersault for a video meant to be uploaded on mobile application recently, succumbed to his injuries Sunday, police said.

Kumar from Godekere in district was seriously injured while performing a stunt at a school ground on June 18, they said adding he died without responding to treatment at here.

A video clipping of Kumar doing the stunt was widely shared on the

The had recently banned the mobile app on a petition which contended that pornographic contents were uploaded on it.

However, the ban was later revoked by the Court with a caveat thatif any "controversial" video violating this condition were found on the app, it would be considered a contempt of court.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)