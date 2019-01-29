Managing director of Heera group jailed for fraud

: of group of companies Nowhera Shaik, facing cases for allegedly duping hundreds of investors, was Tuesday remanded in judicial custody by a local court, police said.

She was remanded for allegedly cheating a 48-year-old man, a by profession, who had invested Rs 5.75 lakh in one of the companies, police said.

In October last, a had complained to the police he had invested in Gold Exim Ltd with the promise of monthly returns but it did not and did not return the invested sum either.

Nowhera was earlier arrested for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of several crores of rupees, they said.

Subsequently, she was taken into custody by the and police.

She was brought on a prisoner transit warrant from district in in connection with the October case and produced before the local court which sent her to jail, of police B Surendar told

Nowhera, while being shifted to the prison, told reporters that she would return the amount in the way she has been for the past several years and added that she could not owing to some situation.

group has 74 branches across the country and abroad and engaged 430 marketing agents in the branches to collect the deposits from investors.

Nowhera headed 15 companies of the Heera group, many of which were involved in collection of deposits and investments.

