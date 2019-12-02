JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Indian economy crying for reforms. Will Modi reinvent himself and deliver?
Business Standard

FASTags at toll plazas to improve transportation efficiency: SIAM

The government had extended the date for making FASTag mandatory for toll payments on national highways to December 15 from December 01

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The authority had estimated around Rs 4,995 crore from monetisation of this tranche of 566 km of highways under the TOT model, sources said. The first bundle of the monetisation programme gave NHAI Rs 9,682 crore
The authority had estimated around Rs 4,995 crore from monetisation of this tranche of 566 km of highways under the TOT model, sources said. The first bundle of the monetisation programme gave NHAI Rs 9,682 crore

Auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM) on Monday said that mandating FASTags at toll plazas on all highways from December 15 will improve overall transportation efficiency as there will be faster turnaround time for movement of goods and passengers.

The government had extended the date for making FASTag mandatory for toll payments on national highways to December 15 from December 01. The new rule will double the toll amount for those entering without FASTag.

"100 per cent implementation of FASTags would have several economic and environmental benefits in the road transportation sector with seamless movement through the toll plazas, thereby ensuring faster turnaround time for movement of goods and passengers and improving overall transportation efficiency," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Rajan Wadhera said in a statement.

SIAM said its members have been playing a crucial role along with the centre for the FASTags initiative in the last two years as a robust process at dealers' end has been established for fitment of FASTags for new passenger vehicles, buses and trucks sold from December 1, 2017.

"It is estimated that more than six million FASTags have been issued recently and this has also ensured growth in FASTags transactions at the Electronic Toll Plazas," SIAM said.

FASTag is a prepaid tag affixed on vehicle's windscreen that enables automatic deduction of toll charges and, lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction.
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU