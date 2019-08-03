Mangalore Refinery Q1 net loss at Rs 547.85 cr; revenue at Rs 11175 cr

-
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 547.85 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2019.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 122.5 crore during the April-June period of previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations declined to Rs 11,175.60 crore during the period under review as against Rs 16,846.09 crore in the year-ago period, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals said in a regulatory filing.
