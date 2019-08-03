Aditya Birla Capital Q1 net up 27% to Rs 270 cr; revenue at Rs 3962 cr

-
Aditya Birla Capital on Saturday reported a 27 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 270 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.
The company had reported a PAT (after minority interest) of Rs 213 crore during the April-June period of 2018-19.
Revenue grew to Rs 3,962 crore during the first quarter as against Rs 3,424 in the year-ago period, Aditya Birla Capital said in a statement.
The company said the profit during the period under review was largely driven by growth in NBFC, housing finance and asset management businesses.
