Mani Ratnam back to work after 'routine' health check-up

underwent a routine health check-up at a corporate hospital here and is back to work, his publicist said Monday.

The clarification from the director's office comes amidst reports in a section of media that he had been admitted to the hospital with suspected cardiac issues.

The hospital also said the National Award winning had visited them for a routine check-up.

"After a routine check up sir (is) back to office today with his routine work... All is well," his publicist Nikkil wrote on

had suffered a heart attack some years ago.

The is currently busy with the pre-production of his latest venture "Ponniyin Selvan", based on the epic Tamil novel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)