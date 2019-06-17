Doctors in Rajasthan join nationwide IMA strike, boycott work

Medical services were affected in on Monday as doctors in government and private hospitals boycotted work for 24 hours on the call of the (IMA) for a nationwide strike to express solidarity with agitating doctors in

Patients faced the brunt as out-patient departments (OPD) remained closed in both government and private hospitals and scheduled surgeries were postponed.

However, emergency services were available.

The health department has directed all chief medical and health officers and principal medical officers to ensure that are not affected.

"Unfortunate incident had occurred in It should not happen with those treating patients. Both common people and doctors should deal with each other in a practical way so that such incidents do not occur. It affects the system and patients suffer," Health Minister said.

Junior doctors in are protesting against an assault on two of their colleagues at the and Hospital in Kolkata allegedly by the family members of a patient who died last week.

Sharma said that alternative mechanism has been adopted so that the patients do not suffer. The state has engaged AYUSH doctors, nursing employees and doctors on probation to attend to patients.

"Incidents of violence against doctors often occur everywhere, including in We demand the government to form special security forces in hospitals for the security of doctors," said Ajay Chaudhary, of All (ARISDA), a body of government doctors posted in rural areas and district hospitals.

The IMA's Rajasthan unit vice said, "Doctors are observing black day. Resident doctors at government hospitals have supported the protest.

