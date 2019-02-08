Manipur govt's stand on Citizenship Bill not different from that of people: CM

N said the state government's stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not different from that of the people.

He said he had made his stand clear that he was against the proposed legislation despite being the of a government led by the BJP, which backs it nationally.

"We share the same apprehension on the bill just as the people feel," Singh said at a programme here.

The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to religious minorities from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in India, instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

The northeastern states have expressed apprehension that if it is enacted, indigenous people of the region would be affected.

The bill was passed by Lok Sabha on January 8 and is awaiting the nod of Rajya Sabha.

Singh, however, urged the people to refrain from making any statement that can hurt the sentiment of other communities, and not to use terms that are against the country's democratic system.

Protesters many times used slogans which signals that they demanded independence, Singh said.

The case could take a different turn if legal actions are initiated against those who voice separatism, he said.

The government works for the interest of the people and have been discussing steps that can be taken and is constantly putting pressure on the Centre to exempt the state from the bill.

"We are fighting for the people," Singh added.

Meanwhile, protests against the bill continued in the state.

A group of people under the People Against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (MANPAC) organised torch procession and blocked roads, including national highways, at pockets of Imphal town and other areas of the state, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)