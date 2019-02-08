Lord Ram ancestor of Hindus as well as Muslims, says Ramdev

Asserting that the issue of construction of temple in was linked to the nation's pride, Yoga guru Friday said Lord was the ancestor not only of Hindus, but also of Muslims.

Talking to reporters at Nadiad town in district, around 70 kms from here, he said the temple issue was not linked to vote

"I firmly believe that Ram mandir must be built in If not in Ayodhya, where would you build it? It is obvious that it will not come up at Mecca, or Vatican City," he said in response to a query.

was in Nadiad town to take part in a Yoga Shibir organised by

"It is an undisputed fact that is Lord Ram's birthplace. Not just Hindus, but Ram was the ancestor of Muslims too. This issue of is all about nation's pride. It has nothing to do with vote bank politics," he claimed.

The opposition hit back at saying religious leaders like him were "beneficiaries" of the ruling BJP and make such statements to help the party win the polls.

"People like are the beneficiaries of the ruling BJP. Such Babas have once again come out to help the BJP and ahead of polls so that more benefits can be reaped for the next five years," Gujarat said.

