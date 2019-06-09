Manner of J-K Bank chairman's dismissal 'disgraceful': Mehbooba

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said the manner in which Jammu and Kashmir Bank chairman Parvez Ahmad was sacked was "quite disconcerting" and "disgraceful".

"The manner in which Chairman,J&K bank was ousted is quite disconcerting. Was disgraceful to say the least. Discrediting an institution like J&K bank will erode whatever little financial autonomy the state enjoys. Surely there are better ways to stop corruption," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

The governor's administration Saturday sacked Ahmad as the chairman of the bank and appointed its executive president R K Chibber as the interim chairman.

Ahmad's dismissal was followed by raids by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at the corporate headquarters of the bank.

The ACB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a written complaint against alleged illegal/fraudulent appointments made in the bank.

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 22:40 IST

