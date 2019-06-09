Irani meets Haryana CM to discuss progress of Poshan Abhiyaan campaign

Union minister Smriti Irani Sunday met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the progress of the 'Poshan Abhiyaan' campaign in the state.
The Union Women and Child Development minister said both the central and the state government were committed to make Haryana by eradicating malnutrition.
"I held discussions with Chief Minister (Khattar) on the progress of Poshan Abhiyan campaign in Haryana," she said.
"The Centre and the state government are committed to make Haryana a healthy state by removing the problem of malnutrition in children and women," she added.
Irani further said that she would soon call upon the chief minister to discuss the issue of women safety and education in the state.
Khattar also met NITI Aayog and WCD ministry officials.
'Poshan Abhiyaan' is a National Nutrition Mission which aims to bring down stunting of children in the age group of 0-6 years from 38.4 per cent to 25 per cent by 2022.
It additionally aims to ensure convergence of all nutrition-related schemes and provide performance-based incentives to states and community nutrition and health workers, facilitating a focus on results.
