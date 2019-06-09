Irani meets Haryana CM to discuss progress of Poshan Abhiyaan campaign

Smriti Sunday met Lal to discuss the progress of the 'Poshan Abhiyaan' campaign in the state.

The Union Women and said both the central and the were committed to make by eradicating

"I held discussions with (Khattar) on the progress of Poshan Abhiyan campaign in Haryana," she said.

"The Centre and the are committed to make a healthy state by removing the problem of in children and women," she added.

further said that she would soon call upon the to discuss the issue of women safety and education in the state.

also met NITI Aayog and WCD ministry officials.

'Poshan Abhiyaan' is a which aims to bring down stunting of children in the age group of 0-6 years from 38.4 per cent to 25 per cent by 2022.

It additionally aims to ensure convergence of all nutrition-related schemes and provide performance-based incentives to states and community nutrition and health workers, facilitating a focus on results.

