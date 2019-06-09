Yuvraj may bring down curtains on his career

India's hero has called a at a plush South Mumbai hotel Monday, triggering speculations that he may announce his retirement.

One of India's greatest limited overs cricketers, Yuvraj has been seriously contemplating retirement from international and pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

A had recently told that Yuvraj is thinking of calling it quits from international and first class

"He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in and Holland as he has offers," a BCCI source privy to the development had said.

While it is not officially confirmed yet whether Yuvraj will announce his retirement or not, but if he calls it quit, it should not surprise anybody.

Yuvraj last played a Test in 2012 and ODI and T20 in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)