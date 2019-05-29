Maoist escapes from hospital in J'khand, 6 policemen suspended

Six policemen were suspended on Wednesday after a jailed Maoist, undergoing treatment at a hospital in Seraikela, escaped, a said.

Sambhu Majhi, arrested a few months ago, was being treated at while in police custody, the of Police (SP) of district, Chandan Kumar Sen, said.

He was admitted to the hospital on May 24, he said.

The policemen were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty and a departmental enquiry has been set up in connection with the incident, the SP said.

