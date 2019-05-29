JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cabinet expansion no solution to overcome problems: Moily
Business Standard

Maoist escapes from hospital in J'khand, 6 policemen suspended

Press Trust of India  |  Jamshedpur 

Six policemen were suspended on Wednesday after a jailed Maoist, undergoing treatment at a hospital in Seraikela, escaped, a senior police officer said.

Sambhu Majhi, arrested a few months ago, was being treated at Seraikela Sadar Hospital while in police custody, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Chandan Kumar Sen, said.

He was admitted to the hospital on May 24, he said.

The policemen were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty and a departmental enquiry has been set up in connection with the incident, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 22:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements