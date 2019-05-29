Steps to eliminate swarms of locusts might endanger Great Indian Bustard in Rajasthan: Expert

Steps to eliminate locusts that attack crops in may be endangering the Great Indian Bustard, an expert says.

Rajasthan's has written to the Agriculture Department at the Centre to stop use of to deal with the biggest swarms the state has seen in the last two decades.

The locusts have spread to Jaisalmer's Pokaran, Ramdeora and adjoining areas in past one week after entering from Pakistan, and have become a huge threat to crops and vegetation, Control Organisation Deputy Director K L Gurjar said.

Government agencies are trying to eliminate them and stop them from multiplying further, he said, adding that "they are in crores. We have been consistently running control programs and are reporting success".

He said such a massive influx of the has been reported here after 23 years.

In order to control them, huge amounts of pesticides are being spread in the affected areas, which also include a sizable part of the habitat of the

According to forest officials, the pesticides can be extremely harmful for the critically endangered bird, which largely feeds on locusts, beetles, lizards and other

The in the letter said the is a critically endangered schedule 1 species of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, with a prominent presence in the Desert National Park and Ramdeora-Pokaran field firing range area.

